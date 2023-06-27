HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chidambaram temple issue | T.N. government won’t remain a mute spectator to violence perpetrated on devotees: Minister Sekarbabu

June 27, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated June 28, 2023 03:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister P.K. Sekarbabu. File

Tamil Nadu Minister P.K. Sekarbabu. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 said the Tamil Nadu government would not remain a mute spectator to any violence perpetrated by the Podhu Dikshithars on the devotees of the Natarajar temple at Chidambaram.

Addressing journalists after a review meeting at the HR&CE Department headquarters in Chennai, he said devotees place the priests only next to God. “When that is the case, we cannot condone the act of the priests resorting to violence against devotees,” he said.

ALSO READ
HR and CE officials remove board in front of Kanakasabhai mandapam at Chidambaram temple amid police security

“This government, headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will ensure that the rule of law will prevail in the affairs of the temple and if there are any violations, action will be taken against the violators,” he said.

Mr. Sekarbabu said his department only wanted devotees to offer worship from the Kanakasabha mandapam.

“We have no intention of changing any age-old practice or ritual in any temple. We just want to ensure that the court order and a G.O. permitting the department to allow darshan for devotees from the mandapam are obeyed.”

ALSO READ
HR&CE Department vs Podhu Dikshithars: the saga continues

The Dikshithars, he said, were citing the Aani Thirumanjanam festival and not allowing devotees to worship from the mandapam. This had no precedence whatsoever, he added.

The Minister further said that the priests at the temple had created a power centre and were running the temple as if it were their own company. Till date, they were not providing access to the temple’s accounts, income or jewellery to the department. Even information that should be shared openly with the public and devotees is being denied, he added.

The Minister told The Hindu later in the evening that devotees were permitted to offer worship from the mandapam.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.