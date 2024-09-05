ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Sekarbabu releases coffee-table book on Tiruvannamalai by The Hindu Group and HR&CE Department

Published - September 05, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu releasing ‘Tiruvannamalai: The Shrine of Eternal Fire’, a coffee-table book brought out jointly by The Hindu Group and the HR&CE Department, in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Thursday released ‘Tiruvannamalai: The Shrine of Eternal Fire’, a coffee-table book brought out jointly by The Hindu Group and the HR&CE Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book explores the history of the temple, the Karthigai Deepam festival, the murals and sculptures at the temple, the life sketches of saints such as Arunagirinathar, Ramana Maharshi and Seshadri Swamigal, and the contributions made by Hoysala king Veera Ballala III and Ammani Ammal, among others.

The Minister said that besides renovating temples and performing kumbabhishekams, the department was republishing religious and spiritual books and sthala puranas.

The department had already published a book on ‘Folk Deities of Tamil Nadu’ jointly with The Hindu Group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, K. Manivasan; HR&CE Secretary B. Chandramohan; HR&CE Commissioner P.N. Sridhar; and Additional Commissioners R. Sukumar and C. Haripriya participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US