Minister Sekarbabu releases coffee-table book on Tiruvannamalai by The Hindu Group and HR&CE Department

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Thursday released ‘Tiruvannamalai: The Shrine of Eternal Fire’, a coffee-table book brought out jointly by The Hindu Group and the HR&CE Department.

The book explores the history of the temple, the Karthigai Deepam festival, the murals and sculptures at the temple, the life sketches of saints such as Arunagirinathar, Ramana Maharshi and Seshadri Swamigal, and the contributions made by Hoysala king Veera Ballala III and Ammani Ammal, among others.

The Minister said that besides renovating temples and performing kumbabhishekams, the department was republishing religious and spiritual books and sthala puranas.

The department had already published a book on ‘Folk Deities of Tamil Nadu’ jointly with The Hindu Group.

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, K. Manivasan; HR&CE Secretary B. Chandramohan; HR&CE Commissioner P.N. Sridhar; and Additional Commissioners R. Sukumar and C. Haripriya participated in the event.

