GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister Sekarbabu releases coffee-table book on Tiruvannamalai by The Hindu Group and HR&CE Department

Published - September 05, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu releasing ‘Tiruvannamalai: The Shrine of Eternal Fire’, a coffee-table book brought out jointly by The Hindu Group and the HR&CE Department, in Chennai on Thursday.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu releasing ‘Tiruvannamalai: The Shrine of Eternal Fire’, a coffee-table book brought out jointly by The Hindu Group and the HR&CE Department, in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Thursday released ‘Tiruvannamalai: The Shrine of Eternal Fire’, a coffee-table book brought out jointly by The Hindu Group and the HR&CE Department.

The book explores the history of the temple, the Karthigai Deepam festival, the murals and sculptures at the temple, the life sketches of saints such as Arunagirinathar, Ramana Maharshi and Seshadri Swamigal, and the contributions made by Hoysala king Veera Ballala III and Ammani Ammal, among others.

The Minister said that besides renovating temples and performing kumbabhishekams, the department was republishing religious and spiritual books and sthala puranas.

The department had already published a book on ‘Folk Deities of Tamil Nadu’ jointly with The Hindu Group.

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, K. Manivasan; HR&CE Secretary B. Chandramohan; HR&CE Commissioner P.N. Sridhar; and Additional Commissioners R. Sukumar and C. Haripriya participated in the event.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / history and culture / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.