Minister reviews tax collection

Reality check: Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy presiding over a meeting on Friday.

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 01:33 IST

Checks on status of announcements made in the Assembly

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy chaired a meeting of Joint Commissioners of his department and reviewed the status of various announcements made by him in the last Assembly session.

In line with his announcement, orders have been issued to create seven new commercial taxes administrative zones and six new intelligence zones across the State, an official release said.

“A total of ₹56,295 crore, including compensation, has been collected under the GST in Tamil Nadu in the current fiscal 2021-22 (till October 2021). This is 26% higher than the figures recorded in the comparable period last year and 3% higher than figures in 2019-20 (till October 2019),” it said.

Between August and October 2021, over 1,74,199 vehicles were checked by officials of the Commercial Taxes Department and 3,256 violations were identified, it said. A total of ₹17.64 crore was collected as fine, it said.

The total number of roving squads would be increased from the existing 50 to 100 and 100 new vehicles would be provided to them. During the meeting, the Minister handed over medals to two drivers who had recorded an accident-free service of more than 25 years in the Department. Secretary of Commercial Taxes and Registration B. Jothi Nirmalasamy and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes M.A. Siddique were present.