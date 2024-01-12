ADVERTISEMENT

Minister reviews preparations for Khelo India Youth Games

January 12, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the sixth Khelo India Youth Games 2023, scheduled to be held in Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Coimbatore between January 19 and 31. The national sports event would witness participation of over 6,000 athletes and 1,600 support staff from 36 States and Union Territories in the U-18 category, according to a release. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, senior officials and senior police officers were present at the meeting.

