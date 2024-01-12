Minister reviews preparations for Khelo India Youth Games

January 12, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the sixth Khelo India Youth Games 2023, scheduled to be held in Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Coimbatore between January 19 and 31. The national sports event would witness participation of over 6,000 athletes and 1,600 support staff from 36 States and Union Territories in the U-18 category, according to a release. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, senior officials and senior police officers were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.