Minister reviews monsoon preparedness measures in Cuddalore district

September 23, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - CUDDALORE

As many as 239 vulnerable, low-lying areas that could face inundation during the northeast monsoon in Cuddalore district have been identified, and necessary steps have been initiated to prevent or mitigate the problem caused due to flooding, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate, Mr. Panneerselvam said early warning systems have been installed at 86 places across the district to evacuate people from vulnerable areas. In addition, the disaster management teams have been provided with 125 walkie-talkies and 35 very high frequency (VHF) wireless communication equipment. The control room at the Cuddalore Collectorate has also been equipped with two satellite phones, he said.

As many as 28 cyclone relief camps have been established in the district, and 1,334 first-level responders entrusted with the responsibility of rescuing stranded people. About 14 multi-purpose shelters and 191 temporary shelters have also been kept ready across the district to accommodate families shifted from flood-prone and rain-affected areas.

The Minister said key government departments, including police and fire and rescue services, electricity, public works and revenue, were geared up to tackle the situation. As many as 13 medical teams have been formed and all Primary Health Centres and Government Hospitals have been adequately staffed with doctors and medicines to render round-the-clock services. Drinking water tanks have also been inspected.

As a precautionary measure, over 1 lakh sandbags have been kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during heavy rains. In addition, about 4,800 electric posts, 351 generator units, 253 electric saws and 120 search lights have been kept ready in case power lines get snapped or power supply gets disrupted during heavy rain. Residents could contact the district control room on 1077 and 04142 220700 for any assistance, he said.

