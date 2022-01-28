Minister requests Centre to release funds for housing in rural areas

Periakaruppan participates virtual meeting chaired by Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan on Thursday requested the Union government to release funds under thePradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) at the earliest for construction of houses. He also assured to expedite the progress of the construction of individual houses under the scheme.

During a virtual meeting chaired by Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Mr. Periakaruppan also requested the Union government to accord sanction for the current year proposals for roads and bridges to be constructed in rural areas across the State, an official release said.

The Minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana scheme I and II, all the works sanctioned by Union government have been completed and added that the works sanctioned under PMGSY III were in progress.

The Union Minister chaired the meeting to review the progress of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana - Gramin. Senior officials were also present.