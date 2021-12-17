Minister replies to Anbumani on migrants issues

Over 3,400 workers from T.N. died in Gulf, Africa & SE Asia in 5 years: Muraleedharan

As many as 3,462 migrant workers belonging to Tamil Nadu died in the Gulf, African nations and South-East Asian countries during the last five years, according to V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs.

Replying to a question raised by Anbumani Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Union Minister said the Kshetriya Pravasi Sahayata Kendras, in the event of death of migrant workers, facilitated communication with relatives in coordination with Indian missions. The Indian authorities abroad provided “all necessary assistance” for completing procedures related to death registration, transporting mortal remains to India or local cremation or burial, securing and settling end of service benefits and getting compensation from the employer. They also followed up on cases of death compensation with the local authorities including courts and insurance agencies, whenever required.

Moreover, the Kendras assisted emigrant workers in receiving an offer for the overseas employment. They registered grievances received from the emigrants or their families, verified the documents provided to the emigrants by foreign employers and recruitment agents, applied for emigration clearance on behalf of emigrants who were directly recruited by foreign employer and provided pre-departure counselling, the Union Minister added.