Minister rejects Palaniswami’s criticism over hostels for Adi Dravidar students

Published - September 10, 2024 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Adi Dravidar Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Monday rejected the criticism of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the lack of maintenance of hostels run by her Department.

In a statement, Ms. Selvaraj listed out the funds allocation made to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department over the years by the DMK government. She also listed out specific measures for the welfare of students in hostels run by her Department.

As for Mr. Palaniswami’s specific criticism over the alleged lack of maintenance of a hostel in Mylapore, the Minister said “food from M.C. Raja Hostel in Saidapet was being supplied to the hostel in Mylapore every day, depending on the number of students.”

The Minister further maintained that an app was being used to monitor the supply, quantity and quality food served to students. Ms. Selvaraj further said CCTV camera and bio metric equipment were being installed in 1,331 hostels across the State at ₹27 crore.

