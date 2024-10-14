GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister rejects Palaniswami’s contention about utilisation of funds

Published - October 14, 2024 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare M. Mathiventhan on Monday rejected claims made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the funds meant for the Tholkudi scheme were being diverted. “Orders relating to the programme have been issued now. Steps are being taken to utilise the funds allocated for it,” he said and further rejected Mr. Palaniswami’s contention over utilisation of funds under this scheme. In a social media post, Mr. Mathiventhan also rejected Mr. Palaniswami’s claim on utilising funds from the Union government and maintained such funds were being utilised completely. “A sum of ₹186 crore granted under the PMAGY [Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana being implemented in villages with more than 50% SC population] and ₹61 crore granted under the SCA [Special Central Assistance] grants in aid were utilised,” he said.

October 14, 2024

