Minister rejects MLA’s request

CHENNAI

26 February 2021 05:00 IST

Forest Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan on Thursday rejected the request by an MLA for hunting of hare on the occasion of folk deities’ festival in the southern districts.

He was responding to Melur MLA P. Periyapullan, who sought permission for hunting during the folk deities’ festival, which is usually celebrated after Sivaratri.

“Laws are against hunting and people have not been able to do it for some years now. They can be relaxed during the festival,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasan said no one had the right to kill wild animals as it was against the law.

“Celebrate the festival by offering vegetarian food to the deities,” the Minister said.