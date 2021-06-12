Minister reiterates T.N.’s stand in GST Council

Chennai

12 June 2021 23:43 IST

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday reiterated the Tamil Nadu government's stand in the 44th GST Council meeting pressing for zero rate for medicines and equipment necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

During the virtual meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Rajan recalled Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressing for zero rate for such essentials.

He also said that the recommendations made by the Group of Ministers were not acceptable. Mr. Rajan reiterated that they must be imposed zero rate or 0.1%. The TN Finance Minister also requested the Council to take a humane approach to the issue.

