Tamil Nadu

Minister reiterates T.N.’s stand in GST Council

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday reiterated the Tamil Nadu government's stand in the 44th GST Council meeting pressing for zero rate for medicines and equipment necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

During the virtual meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Rajan recalled Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressing for zero rate for such essentials.

He also said that the recommendations made by the Group of Ministers were not acceptable. Mr. Rajan reiterated that they must be imposed zero rate or 0.1%. The TN Finance Minister also requested the Council to take a humane approach to the issue.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2021 11:44:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/minister-reiterates-tns-stand-in-gst-council/article34801255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY