Minister rebuts Stalin’s allegation of irregularities in Highways contract

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday rebutted the allegation of DMK president M.K. Stalin of irregularities in tenders being floated by the State Highways Department.

“We are still receiving bids, as the invitation for e-tenders [electronic tenders, meant for the performance based contract in Thanjavur district] was issued only on February 25. The financial sanction for the project was given on February 19. No practice has been violated by floating the tender. It is amusing to hear Mr. Stalin’s allegation of irregularities in the Highways Department as it was his party, while in power, that had followed the system of issuing tender forms only to its favourites and receiving such bids on the boxes,” Mr Jayakumar said, in a statement.

Debunking the DMK leader’s charge (based on petition filed in the Madras High Court) of the value of the tender having been quoted higher by ₹700 crore than the normal, the Minister said the financial sanction had been given for the project on the basis of “best estimate” made by technical experts. Any qualified contractor could participate in the tender process which was being held electronically. Tender forms could not be issued only to the select contractors. “There is no scope for any irregularity,” Mr Jayakumar asserted.

As for the litigation about the tender in the Madras High Court, the Minister said the court had adjourned the case and held hat there was no basis in the public interest litigation filed by Durai Jayakumar, a contractor. He claimed the contractor had allegiance to the DMK. The court had accepted the plea of the counsel for the petitioner to treat the PIL as a writ petition.

Giving an account of the road works in Thanjavur district, the Minister said that this year, it had been planned to invite tenders through various divisions of the Highways Department for 45 road and bridge works in the district. So, there would be opportunities for all contractors to take part in the tenders. “Without knowing these facts, it does not behove of the Leader of Opposition to issue a half-baked statement,” Mr Jayakumar added.