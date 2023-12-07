HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister reaches out to people from his control room

December 07, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel
Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa with his team at the control room that has been set up to help people

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa with his team at the control room that has been set up to help people | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

It was around 11.44 a.m. on Wednesday and the control room set up by Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa was flooded with calls and messages from WhatsApp and social media from people seeking to be rescued from their homes and streets, which were flooded due to cyclone Michaung-induced rain.

As soon as a call or a message landed, it was immediately logged into an excel sheet and volunteer teams started reaching out to their counterparts and officials on the ground in various zones. A live screen displayed details on areas in need of attention, locations facing power cuts and places where rescue boats were stationed. Since there were disruptions in mobile and internet connectivity across the city, a back-end team was providing support from Madurai.

The teams were quickly acting upon requests that came from other volunteer groups. Until Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Rajaa’s team attended to over 5,600 calls/requests and helped over 30,000 people across the city. “We just helped a pregnant lady reach the hospital. We are getting calls from people in flooded areas and we are ensuring that they are being rescued..,” the Minister said.

The teams received calls from Velachery, Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, Perungudi, MGR Nagar, R.K. Nagar, and Royapuram, among others. The Minister was also personally responding to those who were seeking support.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.