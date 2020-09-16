Minister promises action against those involved in PM Kisan scam

The AIADMK government reiterated in the Assembly on Wednesday that action would be taken against all those involved in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan scheme) scam. However, it did not accept the demand of the DMK to transfer the probe into the scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Replying to DMK legislator K. Ponmudi (Tirukoilur), who raised the issue in the House, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu said over 80 contract staff were dismissed and departmental action had been initiated against over 30 government officials. A few persons had also been arrested.
During his speech, Mr. Ponmudi pointed out that though it was a Central scheme, the officials involved in granting approvals to the registration of farmers were all State government officials. Though the CB-CID was already probing the scam, he pointed out that DMK president M.K. Stalin had pressed for a CBI probe and insisted the same.
Congress MLA K.R. Ramasamy (Karaikudi) too questioned the AIADMK government on the steps being taken to recover funds to the tune of ₹110 crore, which was credited to the bank accounts of ineligible persons.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath