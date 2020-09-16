Minister promises action against those involved in PM Kisan scam

Rejects DMK’s request for transferring probe to the CBI

The AIADMK government reiterated in the Assembly on Wednesday that action would be taken against all those involved in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan scheme) scam. However, it did not accept the demand of the DMK to transfer the probe into the scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Replying to DMK legislator K. Ponmudi (Tirukoilur), who raised the issue in the House, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu said over 80 contract staff were dismissed and departmental action had been initiated against over 30 government officials. A few persons had also been arrested.

During his speech, Mr. Ponmudi pointed out that though it was a Central scheme, the officials involved in granting approvals to the registration of farmers were all State government officials. Though the CB-CID was already probing the scam, he pointed out that DMK president M.K. Stalin had pressed for a CBI probe and insisted the same.

Congress MLA K.R. Ramasamy (Karaikudi) too questioned the AIADMK government on the steps being taken to recover funds to the tune of ₹110 crore, which was credited to the bank accounts of ineligible persons.