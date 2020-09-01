Tamil Nadu

Minister O.S. Manian isolates after relative tests positive for COVID-19

O.S. Manian, Tamil Nadu Minister for Handloom and Textiles

O.S. Manian, Tamil Nadu Minister for Handloom and Textiles   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian self-isolated on Tuesday after a relative who visited him recently reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected relative was among the mourners who had called on Mr. Manian to condole the death of his wife last week.

“I have isolated myself for a week at my Oradiampulam residence. Please don’t visit me to express condolences,” Mr. Manian, who is also the Nagapattinam district unit secretary of AIADMK, said in a message.

The Minister also requested that all who had been in close contact with him to undergo COVID-19 testing.

