Minister, MP slam RBI staff for not showing respect to State song

Issue evokes strong response from political leaders

The staff of the Reserve Bank of India, Chennai, triggered a controversy on Republic Day by justifying not standing up when the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (State song) was played, stating that the Madras High Court had said there was no need to do so.

A video of some staff members defending their action went viral on social media inviting strong reaction from political party leaders.

“This video is distressing,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan tweeted. “We will look into and eliminate all confusion,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the banks were essential for a community…“More so the RBI.”

Tweeting a recent Government Order mandating everyone to stand up when the State song was played, DMK MP Kanizmozhi questioned how come those who could not read and understand a State government order serve as officials.

“Are they superior to the Tamil Nadu government?” she asked.

“Is the RBI Chennai not in Tamil Nadu? The G.O dated Dec 17, 2021 is applicable to all offices in Tamil Nadu. Take immediate action against those who refused to stand for Thamizh thaai vaazhthu in RBI's Republic day event,” CPI(M) MP from Madurai Su. Venkatesan said on Twitter.

Makkal Needhi Maiam strongly condemned the incident and termed it as a disrespect to Tamil Nadu and sought appropriate steps to ensure it did not happen again.

Tamizhaga Vazhvuirmai Katchi founder T. Velmurugan said he would lead a protest before RBI office on Thursday morning condemning the incident.

An RBI spokesperson did not reply to the calls and text messages.