ADVERTISEMENT

Minister, MP attend ‘nadukal’ installation ceremony in Thailand

May 03, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and Rajya Sabha member M.M. Abdulla participated in the ‘nadukal’ installation ceremony, which was held in Thailand recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed their participation in the ceremony.

The ‘nadukal’ was installed in memory of several Tamils who had died while establishing the Siam-Burma railway during the second World War. “It is a Tamil tradition to install ‘nadukal’ to remember the departed souls,” the Chief Minister said, citing a verse from the Tholkappiyam.

The Thailand Tamil Sangam and Tamils in Malaysia collaborated to install the ‘nadukal’ in Thailand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

State’s contribution

Mr. Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government had contributed ₹10 lakh towards the installation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US