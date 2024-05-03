Minister, MP attend ‘nadukal’ installation ceremony in Thailand

May 03, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Chennai

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and Rajya Sabha member M.M. Abdulla participated in the ‘nadukal’ installation ceremony, which was held in Thailand recently.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed their participation in the ceremony.

The ‘nadukal’ was installed in memory of several Tamils who had died while establishing the Siam-Burma railway during the second World War. “It is a Tamil tradition to install ‘nadukal’ to remember the departed souls,” the Chief Minister said, citing a verse from the Tholkappiyam.

The Thailand Tamil Sangam and Tamils in Malaysia collaborated to install the ‘nadukal’ in Thailand.

State’s contribution

Mr. Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government had contributed ₹10 lakh towards the installation.