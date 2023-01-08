Minister misleading public on nurses’ termination from service, says Annamalai

January 08, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP State president K. Annamalai has alleged that the State Health and Family Welfare Minister was misleading the public on the issue of termination of the services of 2,472 nurses, who were appointed on a temporary basis for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nurses have since launched a protest demanding regularisation of their employment. In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said the Minister, to justify their termination, cited few issues such as non-verification of certificates and non-implementation of reservation while recruiting them, and said even those who had worked for only three months were demanding regularisation.

Mr. Annamalai said the Minister has, however, not spoken about the possibility of regularising their employment, which, according to him, was discussed in a letter sent by the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department.

He said that the government’s argument that these nurses could be accommodated in the District Health Societies depending on the vacancies was a diversionary tactic to terminate their employment now. Highlighting the service rendered by these nurses during the pandemic and the vacancies prevalent in government hospitals, Mr. Annamalai urged the government to reinstate them immediately.