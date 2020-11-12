Minister lays foundation stone for underground drainage work

VILLUPURAM

12 November 2020 02:07 IST

Nod given for project in Tindivanam, Villupuram municipalities

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for underground drainage work to be taken up in Tindivanam and Villupuram municipalities at an estimated cost of ₹531 crore.

Official sources said that administrative approval had been given for the projects — ₹268 crore for Tindivanam municipality and ₹263 crore for Villupuram municipality and it would be laid keeping in mind the probable population by 2052.

The projects would be executed by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

In Tindivanam municipality, all the 33 wards would be fully covered with underground sewer system while in the Villupuram Muncipality, the project would cover newly annexed areas of Valuthareddy, Salamedu, Kakuppam and Erumanathangal.

Sewer lines are proposed to be laid to a distance of 174.5 km covering the 33 wards in Tindivanam.

Three pumping stations and four lifting stations would also be established. Nearly 20,000 households and 3,000 shops and commercial establishments would be connected to the underground sewer system in Tindivanam.