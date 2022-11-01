Minister lays foundation stone for flood retaining wall

The project will be taken up with a financial assistance of ₹15 crore from NABARD

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
November 01, 2022 19:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a floodwater retaining wall alongside the Paravanar River at Kurunjipadi near Cuddalore. According to a press release, the retaining wall project would be taken up by the Water Resources Department with a financial assistance of ₹15 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Mr. Panneerselvam said the retaining wall would protect people living in low-lying areas of Arangamangalam, Maruvai, Kalkunam, Parathampattu, Andharasipettai, Karaimedu, Ellaikudi, and T.V. Nallur in Kurunjipadi and Bhuvanagiri blocks which are prone to flooding.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app