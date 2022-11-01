Minister lays foundation stone for flood retaining wall

The Hindu Bureau November 01, 2022 19:21 IST

The project will be taken up with a financial assistance of ₹15 crore from NABARD

The project will be taken up with a financial assistance of ₹15 crore from NABARD

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a floodwater retaining wall alongside the Paravanar River at Kurunjipadi near Cuddalore. According to a press release, the retaining wall project would be taken up by the Water Resources Department with a financial assistance of ₹15 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Mr. Panneerselvam said the retaining wall would protect people living in low-lying areas of Arangamangalam, Maruvai, Kalkunam, Parathampattu, Andharasipettai, Karaimedu, Ellaikudi, and T.V. Nallur in Kurunjipadi and Bhuvanagiri blocks which are prone to flooding.



Our code of editorial values