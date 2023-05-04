ADVERTISEMENT

Minister launches website for food safety and mobile app for consumers

May 04, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launching the website for food safety and a mobile app on Wednesday. Health Secretary Senthil Kumar and Food Safety Commissioner R. Lalvena are seen. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

 

A website for food safety and a mobile app for consumers were launched by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday.

The Minister said the website would provide information about the Food Safety Department’s activities, banned items, Acts governing food safety and licences. The website — www.foodsafety.tn.gov.in — would be available in English and Tamil. The TN Consumer App for mobiles can be downloaded for Android and iOS platforms.

Recently, the department introduced a WhatsApp number for consumers to get their grievances redressed. Besides, short films on reuse of edible oils and food fortification are being popularised on social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Safety Department had also confiscated 16,209 kg of fruits, worth around ₹9.2 lakh, that had been ripened through harmful artificial methods, the Minister said. He urged traders to refrain from using chemicals and called for the use of traditional means such as leaving them in a room for a few days to ripen.

Under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, the State had increased not only the premium but also the sum insured value. The latter had been raised from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

The number of beneficiaries had risen to 2,86,579 in 2022, he said. In the same year, ₹241.15 crore had been returned from the insurance company to the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US