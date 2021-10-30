Minister launches Suththam Sugaatharam

30 October 2021 01:27 IST

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched a virtual awareness programme Suththam Sugaatharam at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, West Saidapet, Chennai. The event was organised by Hindu Tamil Thisai in association with Dettol under its Banega Swasth India initiative, Collective Good Foundation and Avvai Village Welfare Society with the support of the Tamil Nadu government.

The Minister said it was important for students to take care of their health and hygiene.

