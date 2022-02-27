Minister launches pulse polio programme in Kanniyakumari

Minister for Information Mano Thangaraj participates in a pulse polio camp at Government Medical College hospital at Aasaripallam in Nagercoil on Sunday.

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj on Sunday said there was no case of polio attack in Kanniyakumari district since 1997, and to ensure that the trend continued parents must voluntarily come forward and derive benefit from pulse polio immunisation camps conducted every year.

Launching the programme at Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, he administered vaccine drops to Collector M. Arvind’s child.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said the district had benefited from the vaccine camps since 1995. Every year, the vaccine drops were administered to children twice. Since 2011, the country had no case of polio attack and WHO declared India as polio-free nation in 2014, he pointed out.

The Collector said a total of 1,34,170 children benefited and elaborate arrangements were made for administering the vaccine drops to children living in remote locations. Field staff visited dwellings in Thottamalai and Thachamalai by ferry service. Likewise, children in hilly terrain were also covered by Health officials.

Joint Director (Health Services) A. Prahaladan and DD Health S. Meenakshi said 1,236 camps were launched across the district and 20 mobile camps also functioned at Gandhi Mandapam, Poompuhar, railway station and bus stands to cater to the floating population.