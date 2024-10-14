ADVERTISEMENT

Minister launches palm seed plantation drive in Villupuram district

Published - October 14, 2024 10:33 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy inaugurating the palm seed plantation drive at Enathimangalam in Villupuram district on Monday.

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy initiated a palm seed plantation drive at Enathimangalam on the banks of Thenpennaiar River on Monday.

The drive is jointly organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement. The movement aims to plant one crore palm seeds across the State. Over 100 environmental organisations and over 1 lakh volunteers were involved in the drive across the State.

The Minister said that in Villupuram district, 6.26 lakh palm seeds would be planted on Thenpennaiar River banks and waterbodies in all the 13 blocks in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US