Minister launches palm seed plantation drive in Villupuram district

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy initiated a palm seed plantation drive at Enathimangalam on the banks of Thenpennaiar River on Monday.

The drive is jointly organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement. The movement aims to plant one crore palm seeds across the State. Over 100 environmental organisations and over 1 lakh volunteers were involved in the drive across the State.

The Minister said that in Villupuram district, 6.26 lakh palm seeds would be planted on Thenpennaiar River banks and waterbodies in all the 13 blocks in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.