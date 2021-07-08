Tamil Nadu

Minister launches mobile vaccination drive

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi on Wednesday flagged off 39 mobile vaccination units to cover target groups in rural areas across Villupuram district.

Mr. Ponmudi said that mobile vaccination campaign had been introduced with the objective of covering target groups, including pregnant women and differently-abled persons in rural areas so that maximum number of people could be covered.

The vehicles would be deployed in all the 13 blocks in the district and would cover all villages with minimal transport connectivity, he said.

Total doses

Villupuram district has received a total of 3,24,720 doses and about 3,13, 412 have been vaccinated so far, he added.

District Collector D. Mohan, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha and MLAs participated.


