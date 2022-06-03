Minister launches cleanliness drive in Villupuram
The cleanliness drive is part of the ‘My City My Pride’ campaign organised by the Villupuram Municipality
Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi on Friday launched a cleanliness drive to keep the town clean and practice scientific waste management. The cleanliness drive is part of the ‘My City My Pride’ campaign organised by the Villupuram Municipality.
According to a press release, the cleanliness drive focused on highlighting simple interventions such as segregating household waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable material for its systematic collection and disposal, which holds key to better waste management. Information-education-communication activities will also be held to encourage locals become active partners in the mission to create plastic-free environment.
The Minister accompanied by Collector D. Mohan, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, and Municipal Commissioner Surendra Sha also participated in a clean-up drive at Shanmugapuram East Colony in Villupuram.
