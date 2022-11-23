Minister joins issue with Palaniswami

November 23, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday rejected the allegations made by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his meeting with Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing reporters in Anna Arivalayam, Mr. Thennarasu charged that there was some other reason behind Mr. Palaniswami’s meeting with the Governor. It may be over the differences between various factions of the AIADMK, the Minister said.

Mr. Thennarasu also rejected the charges made by Mr. Palaniswami over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu contending that the AIADMK did not have any moral high ground to talk about it when the police firing killing 13 people in Thoothukudi was reported during its rule.

The Minister also charged that Mr. Palaniswami was being used as a tool to divert attention from the intra-party differences in the BJP.