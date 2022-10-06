Minister invites Czech govt. to partner with T.N. in key sectors

ADVERTISEMENT

MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan has invited the Czech government to partner with Tamil Nadu in the focus sectors like aerospace and defence, automotive and EV among others and discussed the possibility of creating a unique Czech MSME cluster in the State.

“The cluster was one of the ideas that was discussed. They said they are considering setting up such clusters in India. And we invited them to do that in Tamil Nadu,” said a source, who is part of the delegation visiting Czech Republic along with the Minister.

Mr. Anbarasan met Petr Očko, Deputy Minister, Government of the Czech Republic and discussed the road map for Tamil Nadu – Czech business partnership.

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the MSME Department, and a business delegation of 32 members are currently in The Czech Republic. SICCI signed an MoU with the Confederation of Czech Chambers of Commerce in order to promote bilateral business linkages. SICCI has also suggested opening of the Czech trade office in Chennai with a start-up incubator.