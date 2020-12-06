Minister inspects rain-affected areas in Cuddalore

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps on a war footing to bail out water from inundated areas in Cuddalore district and the extent of crop loss would be known only after water is drained, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath said on Sunday.
The Minister, accompanied by Principal Secretary to Government Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, inspected rain affected areas in Kizhpoovanikuppam, Alapakkam and Sirupalayur in Kurunjipadi. They also inspected the Perumal Eri and rainwater overflowing on the Cuddalore-Chidambaram Road at Alapakkam.
According to an official release, crops cultivated on over 45,000 hectares were submerged. About 210 livestock were killed while 1,951 houses were damaged in the rains. Meanwhile, the district administration has organised medical camps in all the 13 blocks in Cuddalore district following the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding.
