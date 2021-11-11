Minister inspects flooded areas

CUDDALORE

11 November 2021 22:45 IST

Ganesan asks officials to prevent inundation in future

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, accompanied by District Collector K. Balasubramaniam, on Thursday inspected Alpettai and Manjakuppam, which were badly affected by the recent rain.

Mr. Ganesan said heavy duty pumps and heavy machinery were being used to drain water in flooded areas.

Cuddalore district recorded an average of 28.51 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The average rainfall recorded in other areas is as follows: Bhuvanagiri 60 mm, Sethiyathope 58 mm, Kudithangi 54 mm, Vriddhachalam 44 mm, Chidambaram 38.6 mm and Vanamadevi 37.6 mm. Villupuram recorded an average of 40.87 mm during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

