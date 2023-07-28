Minister inspects enrolment camp for women’s scheme in Udhagamandalam

July 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Friday inspected a special camp for registration of beneficiaries under ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’.

Under the scheme, families with annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh, and not holding land exceeding five acres (wetland) and 10 acres (dryland), with annual electricity consumption below 3,600 units would be eligible for monthly aid amounting to ₹1,000.

On Thursday, a special camp where people could fill out their applications to register for the scheme was held at CSI Middle School in Coonoor. The event was attended by the Nilgiris Collector, S.P. Amrith.

The district administration said that special camps where applications can be submitted to avail of the scheme have been started in 204 places across the district since July 24, and will continue till August 4.

The Minister told officials to check the registration forms thoroughly to ensure that applicants conform to the norms stipulated by the government and that they were eligible for the benefit under the scheme. Officials were also urged to help applicants fill out the forms, in case they had any doubts.

The second registration camps are scheduled to be held from August 5 to 16.