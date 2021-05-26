Tamil Nadu

Minister inaugurates vaccination in Villupuram

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi on Tuesday inaugurated the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group at the Municipal School at Poonthottam in Villupuram district.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamil Welfare K.S. Masthan accompanied him.

The Health Department launched the drive in the district after the State Government issued a directive as to who should receive the vaccine on priority.

Mr. Ponmudi said Villupuram district had received 22,400 Covishield and 4,000 Covaxin doses for the priority group.

Special camps would be held in the district for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has also supplied pulse oximeters to ration shops functioning in all village panchayats in the district, he said.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 1:48:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/minister-inaugurates-vaccination-in-villupuram/article34645472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

