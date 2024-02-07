ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates Uzhavar Sandhai in Cuddalore district

February 07, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated the newly established ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ - the sixth such facility in Cuddalore district at Kattumannarkovil on Tuesday.

The market built at a cost of ₹45.33 lakh by the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department, comprises 24 shops. The market would benefit farmers from 122 villages in Kattumannarkovil and Kumaratchi blocks.

The Minister also inaugurated a virtual reality lab established at a cost of ₹12.5 lakh under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme at the Adi-dravidar Government Higher Secondary School in Melavanniyur.

Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and Kattumannarkovil MLA Sinthanai Selvan were present.

