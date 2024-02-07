GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates Uzhavar Sandhai in Cuddalore district

February 07, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated the newly established ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ - the sixth such facility in Cuddalore district at Kattumannarkovil on Tuesday.

The market built at a cost of ₹45.33 lakh by the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department, comprises 24 shops. The market would benefit farmers from 122 villages in Kattumannarkovil and Kumaratchi blocks.

The Minister also inaugurated a virtual reality lab established at a cost of ₹12.5 lakh under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme at the Adi-dravidar Government Higher Secondary School in Melavanniyur.

Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and Kattumannarkovil MLA Sinthanai Selvan were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.