Minister inaugurates two day conference

February 23, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday inaugurated the two-day International Conference on Communication, Computing and Information Technology (ICCCMIT) organised by the Department of Information Technology, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women (Autonomous).

The Minister told the students how the Dravidian model emphasises on education for all genders, religions and communities. He highlighted how IT work spaces were being developed across the State and elucidated about the efforts taken by ICT Academy, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and Naan Mudhalvan to make students job ready. To encourage entrepreneurship,the State has ecosystems like iTNT hub and StartupTN, he noted.

Archna Prasad, Principal M.O.P.Vaishnav College for Women (Autonomous), was present at the event. Priya Iyer K.B, convener, ICCCMIT 2024, gave a brief on the number of papers received. ICCCMIT 2024 received 108 research papers from 17 different universities and 32 different colleges. Around 94 research papers are to be presented during the two day conference.