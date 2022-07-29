Minister inaugurates TEXPO 2022

MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan inaugurated TEXPO 2022, a B2B exhibition organised by the Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (TIEMA)

Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) T.M. Anbarasan on Friday inaugurated TEXPO 2022, a B2B exhibition organised by the Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (TIEMA). Over 132 micro medium enterprises participated in the event.

R. Selvam, secretary, TIEMA, said over 1,200 visitors attended the event on Friday. Most of them were from auto component firms, OEMs and other micro units. “During a brief chat with the Minister, we requested the State government to create a model industrial estate and take our Thirumudivakkam estate to do this project,” he added.

The Minister highlighted the Mega Cluster project that has been planned inside TIEMA at a budget of over ₹47.61 crore. The proposed precision manufacturing mega cluster project is to be developed in hub- and-spoke model where the common facility centre (CFC) at Tansidco, Thirumudivakkam, was the hub and testing centre at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT), Irungattukottai, was the spoke.

Advertisement

Advertisement