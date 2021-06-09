Minister inaugurates Siddha-based COVID-19 care centre

A Siddha-based COVID-19 treatment centre has been opened at the Government Polytechnic College at Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated the 100-bedded facility on Tuesday in the presence of District Collector K. Balasubramanian.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that traditional food items and herbal concoction would be given as part of treatment at the centre.

Patients would be given only Siddha formulations, besides breathing exercises for strengthening lungs, exercises for increasing oxygen saturation, meditation, ‘aasanaas’, relaxation and counselling.

He said that patients discharged from the Siddha hospital, would be given Siddha formulations for strengthening their physique.