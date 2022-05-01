Minister inaugurates Perumal tank desilting project in Cuddalore

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam laying the foundation stone for the desilting project in Kurunjipadi in Cuddalore district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 01, 2022 16:40 IST

It will improve storage capacity and help farmers, says M.R.K. Panneerselvam

The Water Resources Department has started the exercise of desilting the Perumal tank in Kurunjipadi on Sunday. This is the first time in decades that the waterbody, which is one the major drinking water sources of Cuddalore district, is being cleared of silt.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated the project to desilt the tank and improve its storage capacity at a cost of ₹112.42 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2024.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the tank’s total storage capacity was 574 million cubic feet (mcft). However, storage level in the tank had reduced to 228.86 mcft due to the slush released from mines of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL). “We will be able to increase the storage capacity to nearly 723.27 mcft in the tank once the desilting exercise is completed,” he said.

The work would benefit farmers of 6,503 acres in 26 villages. Efforts would be taken to supply the additional storage of 149.27 mcft to meet the drinking water needs of Chennai, the Minister added.

Collector K. Balasubramaniam and officials of various departments were present on the occasion.