Minister inaugurates oxygen plant in Cuddalore

Cuddalore

18 January 2022 17:49 IST

The plant, at Kurinjipadi GH, will cater to 13 ICU beds, help treat COVID patients and address other related ailments

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M. R. K. Panneerselvam on Monday inaugurated a new oxygen generation plant at the Kurinjipadi Government Hospital in the district, set up by Hyundai Motor India, under its philanthropic division, Hyundai Motor India Foundation initiative (HMIF).

According to a press release, the 50 litres per minute (LPM) plant will address the oxygen requirement of 13 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. The medical oxygen will help treat COVID-19 patients in the hospital and also meet the oxygen demand for other related ailments.

“The ongoing pandemic cast a spotlight on being prepared for any eventuality. Under our global vision, Progress for Humanity, we have been supporting the medical fraternity and community to strengthen the health infrastructure,” HMIF trustee S. Ganesh Mani said.

