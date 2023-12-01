ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates Neuberg’s national reference laboratory

December 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The 50,000-square-foot facility on the OMR houses genomics, transplant immunology, molecular diagnostics, proteomics and metabolomics testing along with integrated diagnostics, Jeenomics Laboratory, apart from Wellness Centre and Corporate office

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday inaugurated Chennai-based diagnostic healthcare chain Neuberg Diagnostics’s national reference laboratory.

Located on OMR, the 50,000-square-foot facility houses genomics, transplant immunology, molecular diagnostics, proteomics and metabolomics testing along with integrated diagnostics, Jeenomics Laboratory, apart from Wellness Centre and Corporate office.

The facility also has a state-of-the-art total lab automation solution utilising the Abbott GLP System, alongside the innovative WOW (Wellness on Wheels) concept.

The facility was launched in the presence of T.R.B Rajaa, Minister of Industries, Ma.Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, GSK Velu, chairman and managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics, Dr. Sandeep Shah, joint managing director and A Ganesan, vice-chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics.

Dr. Velu said the new lab offers an extensive array of over 6,000 routine and specialised tests and has a capacity to process 10,000 test samples per day across pathology, microbiology, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics and molecular biology.

Neuberg is looking to raise $100 million in a pre-initial public offering round in the next six months and then go for an initial public offering of $200 million in two years time, he said. 

