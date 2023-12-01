HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates Neuberg’s national reference laboratory

The 50,000-square-foot facility on the OMR houses genomics, transplant immunology, molecular diagnostics, proteomics and metabolomics testing along with integrated diagnostics, Jeenomics Laboratory, apart from Wellness Centre and Corporate office

December 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday inaugurated Chennai-based diagnostic healthcare chain Neuberg Diagnostics’s national reference laboratory.

Located on OMR, the 50,000-square-foot facility houses genomics, transplant immunology, molecular diagnostics, proteomics and metabolomics testing along with integrated diagnostics, Jeenomics Laboratory, apart from Wellness Centre and Corporate office.

The facility also has a state-of-the-art total lab automation solution utilising the Abbott GLP System, alongside the innovative WOW (Wellness on Wheels) concept.

The facility was launched in the presence of T.R.B Rajaa, Minister of Industries, Ma.Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, GSK Velu, chairman and managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics, Dr. Sandeep Shah, joint managing director and A Ganesan, vice-chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics.

Dr. Velu said the new lab offers an extensive array of over 6,000 routine and specialised tests and has a capacity to process 10,000 test samples per day across pathology, microbiology, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics and molecular biology.

Neuberg is looking to raise $100 million in a pre-initial public offering round in the next six months and then go for an initial public offering of $200 million in two years time, he said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.