ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates men’s ward at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine

May 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Wednesday inaugurated a men’s ward at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine here.

According to a press release, the 26-bedded facility was built by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at a cost of ₹84 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The Minister also laid the foundation stone for an overhead water tank at Vazhisothanai palayam village to be built by NLCIL under its CSR programme.

NLCIL Director (Human Resources) Samir Swarupt was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US