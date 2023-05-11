HamberMenu
Minister inaugurates men’s ward at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine

May 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Wednesday inaugurated a men’s ward at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine here.

According to a press release, the 26-bedded facility was built by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at a cost of ₹84 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The Minister also laid the foundation stone for an overhead water tank at Vazhisothanai palayam village to be built by NLCIL under its CSR programme.

NLCIL Director (Human Resources) Samir Swarupt was present.

