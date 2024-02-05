Minister inaugurates film studios set up at a cost of ₹8.5 crore to create educational content for government schools

February 05, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Chennai

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday inaugurated high-tech film studios in Chennai.

Speaking at the event the Minister said, “As students are now more tech savvy, these labs will help with the syllabus for Class XII students. Videos that are created will not just be for the students but also act as a guide for teachers to teach more effectively.” These videos are expected to benefit over 1 crore students in 58,721 schools across the State.

Proposed in 2021, about five hi-tech film studios, including a virtual cinematography and sound recording studio have been built at a cost of ₹8.5 crore to generate more easy educational content for students. These videos would be available on the Education department’s YouTube channel as well as on Kalvi TV. “This is the first film studio in India that is built to create content for education,” an official from the department added.

Teachers have been trained to operate the studio and create content based on the syllabus. “A dedicated team of 15 teachers have been creating educational content for the past two years. Previously, we just had cameras; now with the virtual studio students can reach where they can’t reach with the videos that are created here. Additionally, educational content for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET are also being simultaneously made,” the official added.

