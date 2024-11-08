 />
Minister inaugurates digital crop survey in Cuddalore

Inaugurating the State-wide survey at Karunguli village in Kurunjipadi block, Mr. Panneerselvam said that over 27,000 students attached to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University would use the mobile application to conduct survey of over 24.45 crore acres of lands across the State. The data thus generated will be used for the 'Adangal' database

Published - November 08, 2024 08:45 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam launching the State-wide digital crop survey at Karunguli near Kurunjipadi in Cuddalore district on Friday. 

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam launching the State-wide digital crop survey at Karunguli near Kurunjipadi in Cuddalore district on Friday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Friday launched ‘Crop survey,’ a mobile-based application for undertaking digital survey of crops across the State. The application was developed by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency under the Union government’s Agristack project.

Inaugurating the State-wide survey at Karunguli village in Kurunjipadi block, Mr. Panneerselvam said that over 27,000 students attached to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University would use the mobile application to conduct survey of over 24.45 crore acres of lands across the State. The data thus generated will be used for the ‘Adangal’ database.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that Cuddalore district had around 3.38 lakh acres of crops under cultivation and the digital survey would be completed by the month-end. A preliminary crop survey was conducted on November 6 in 48 villages in 24 districts across the State. The app uses the geo-referenced village maps, with Field Measurement Book incorporated into it.

According to an official, the digitisation would make it easier for the government to monitor the fields that have not been covered and undertake the follow-up. All subsequent users of the crop data will find them helpful in loan and insurance schemes. The survey will also help farmers get access to higher-quality farm inputs, localised and specific advice, and more informed and convenient access to markets.

The Minister also distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹5.3 lakh to 35 beneficiaries at the event.

District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar and officials were present on the occasion.

