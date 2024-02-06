ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates 504 housing tenements in Cuddalore

February 06, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan handing over house allotment order to a beneficiary at Panruti in Cuddalore district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan inaugurated 504 tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Kadampuliyur near Panruti, Cuddalore district, on Monday.

The three-storeyed tenements were built at a total cost of ₹48.06 crore using both Union and State funds. The cost of each house stands at ₹9.54 lakh, of which ₹2.04 lakh would be contributed by the respective beneficiaries.

Each tenement would have a plinth area of 400 sq. feet, which would comprise a hall, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.

Basic facilities such as tar roads, drinking water, sewerage, and rainwater harvesting systems have been provided as part of the project. A residents’ welfare association will be formed by the beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance of the tenements.

Mr. Ganesan and Neyveli MLA Saba Rajendran handed over the allotment order to the beneficiaries. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj was present.

